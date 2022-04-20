Letter: Dome or no dome. Who will still be around to care?

Lions or no lions that was the question posed by the Romans when building the Coliseum minus tax money. I’m sorry but no one can predict the future of pro football. even five years from now. Our society is changing so rapidly that it makes your head spin. A 30-year lease, who will be around for the next negotiations? Will the game have international teams? What will the new game rules be? Even players’ antics on the field have changed. Half the people clamoring about dome or no dome will be watching it from heaven, Will future generations enjoy the game in person or on some electronic device or even be part of the game? Predicting just a few years to the future is always a gamble. Even the durability of present domes. The Romans were said to have given thumbs up or down at the end of the game. Will we have thumbs up or down at the end of our game?