 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dome or no dome. Who will still be around to care?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Lions or no lions that was the question posed by the Romans when building the Coliseum minus tax money. I’m sorry but no one can predict the future of pro football. even five years from now. Our society is changing so rapidly that it makes your head spin. A 30-year lease, who will be around for the next negotiations? Will the game have international teams? What will the new game rules be? Even players’ antics on the field have changed. Half the people clamoring about dome or no dome will be watching it from heaven, Will future generations enjoy the game in person or on some electronic device or even be part of the game? Predicting just a few years to the future is always a gamble. Even the durability of present domes. The Romans were said to have given thumbs up or down at the end of the game. Will we have thumbs up or down at the end of our game?

Pat Delaney

Depew

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stadium letters

Stadium letters

Letters to the Editor on Sunday, April 17 related to the Buffalo Bills and the construction of a new stadium.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News