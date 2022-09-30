Letter: Dolphins had an advantage but Bills can change the game

Our Bills played their hearts out on Sunday in Miami. As I see it, the Dolphins had an unfair advantage as their side of the field appeared to be in the shade for the whole game. It was reported the temperature at the game was 90 degrees, 100 on the field, and high humidity. The Dolphins were on the shady side of the field thanks to design and an overhang. The Bills also had an overhang, which we saw Josh Allen under while off the field. It was not clear if it covered all the team. If not, it should have been with fans going at high blast.

There are things teams should do when playing down south in temps they are not used to, two of them are: better hydration and arriving earlier and practice in the heat to help the body acclimate to these conditions. Heat and humidity are no fun and to play in it as hard as players do, is dangerous as we saw on Sunday.

I’m sure the Dolphins will not appreciate the cold of December and the possibility of high winds whipping around the field and on the sidelines. Heat stroke and frostbite need to be prepared for before a game. Or, maybe the “powers that be” could consider switching the dates of the game … we go down in December and they come here in September. That way, heat stroke and frost bite are never the issues or excuses.

Go Bills!

Tom Holub

Buffalo