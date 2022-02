Dear fellow dog walkers, kudos and thanks to all of us who conscientiously pick up our dogs’ waste in our little plastic bags.

I walk my dog on various routes and often see those green, orange and black bags full of dog waste lying on the ground.

I’d like all of us dog walkers to continue our respectful community thoughtfulness by tossing those little bags in the appropriate trash container or site.

Michael Rudzinski

Tonawanda