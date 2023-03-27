The recent U.S. bank failures. The Federal Reserve raising interest rates to deal with rampant inflation that hasn’t been very effective. Are these and other major problems examples of what seems to be an ongoing self- inflicting national complex?

U.S. adversaries – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea all believe the United States is a nation in decline. While dealing with these countries continues to be a daunting challenge for the U.S., there is apparently a far worse enemy than any of those nations combined – the United States.

There is the famous saying from Walt Kelly’s newspaper comic strip Pogo: “We have seen the enemy … And he is us!”

In these uncertain and turbulent times, the United States seems more and more unable to get out of its own way.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore