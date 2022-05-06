Letter: Does the Supreme Court support the Constitution?

The placement of the fence (new eight-foot-tall fences) at the Supreme Court shows the disdain the court has for the Bill of Rights. If I want to do “A” (protest) and the court wants to do “B” (secure the property), can they achieve “B” without infringing on “A”?

This question is the heart of strict scrutiny on measures that limit freedom of speech. The correct answer is “Yes, they can.” They could put the fence on the plaza, but they didn’t. That is contempt for the second clause of the First

Amendment (free speech), and we are not even getting to the third clause (protest): redress of grievance.

The placement does not survive strict scrutiny. Shame on the Supreme Court justices. Once again, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. allows the unconstitutional. The other time was the day after Hodge v. Talkin was decided, allowing protest on the Plaza. The Supreme Court justices did by regulation what Judge Beryl A. Howell said could not be done by statute, and Roberts signed off.

Martin Gugino

Buffalo