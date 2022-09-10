 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Documents do not belong to the former president

Donald Trump is claiming ownership of documents he took to his country club at the end of his presidency that were generated while he was president. Think about that. Did Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Emancipation Proclamation belong to him? Do his heirs have a claim for them? Wouldn’t they love to?

When you work for someone else, the work product that you have generated, or caused to be produced, belongs to your employer. So all of the documents generated during the Trump administration belong to his employer. That’s us, the American people.

Sandra W. Myers

Williamsville

0 Comments

