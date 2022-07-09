Letter: Dobbs decision gives democracy a chance

Does the Dobbs decision make abortions illegal? No. Despite the hysteria of the progressive elites and their media mouthpieces, the Dobbs decision does not outlaw abortion. Instead, the decision returns power to the people to decide – through their elected state legislatures – whether abortions will be legal and what the nature of restrictions on those abortions will be. The Dobbs decision puts the abortion conversation back where it originally was: in the hands of the people.

In 1973, nine men made the consequential decision that all states – regardless of the will of the people of those states – had to legalize abortion. In the ensuing 49 years, pro-life citizens worked endlessly within the framework and rules of the political system we have to argue the case that Roe was wrong (legally as well as morally). For 49 years, pro-life citizens and the organizations they built proposed legislation to promote and protect life. For 49 years, pro-life pregnancy centers offered true choice to women and ministered to those in dire and difficult circumstances. For 49 years, science and technological advances kept confirming what we already intuitively knew: that life in the womb is human, unique and profoundly beautiful.

On June 24 the pro-life movement tasted the fruits of its 49 years of diligence. The conversation was moved back to the people. And now, whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, you can argue your case. That is not less democracy, but more.

Brenda Hanson

Delevan