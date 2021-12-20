 Skip to main content
Letter: Do your civic duty and get vaccinated
Freedom isn’t free. It comes at a cost. Just take a look at the fields of Arlington National Cemetery and you’ll see evidence of scores of people who were asked to pay way more than most of us for the freedom we enjoy. The rest of us, we pay the cost of freedom by paying our taxes, following established procedures to get a driver’s license and operate a motor vehicle with insurance, voting, etc. So too, wearing a mask is currently a cost of living in a free society. It affords some level of protection to each of us in the community, so we may each feel some level of comfort and security as we freely move about. Your neighbors are counting on you.

Timothy Konicki

Blasdell

