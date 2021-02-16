Letter: Do some political homework before heading to the polls

Someone wrote a letter in the Jan. 30 Buffalo News that we should have a third party, one more than the Republican and Democratic ones. First of all, there is, at least, a third one. I’m a registered Independent. However, I, for one, feel it’s time to get rid of all parties. Some people are so devoted, they will vote for a monkey if he’s running on their party line. (No kidding … that really happened.).
America politics affords you the chance to choose whom you want to be in office. Don’t be lazy, do your homework. Pick a person whose positions you agree with … ignoring party lines.
Marge McMillen
East Amherst