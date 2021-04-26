Letter: Do not waste our money tearing down the Skyway

Discourse around the future of the Skyway typically omits notions about efficient travel as a human value. Lives are impacted in necessary travel, especially to get to work and back home. Time spent in travelling and dealing with traffic conditions is very important in people’s lives. Fuel consumption is certainly important, as well.

Major highway projects, particularly on the scale proposed for the Skyway, entail years of very consequential disruption. Federal dollars to fund such a project? In reality it is federal debt and must be incurred judiciously.

Personally, I would rather have smooth streets and roads to make ordinary driving more pleasant. Possibly, artistry could be applied to the Skyway concrete supports to give more visual appeal to the Skyway.

Frank Riga

Buffalo