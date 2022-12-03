 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do not vote for people who spread fear, anger

I have wondered where to go with my heartache and anger.

Writing this letter to The Buffalo News may prove the only outlet for my frustration. However, I am compelled to say that what happened recently in Colorado Springs must not occur again. I hope never again.

The LGBTQ people are not a threat. They do not aim to persuade your children into sexual uncertainty, rather they are decent, often lonely people who need places to meet, feel comfortable, welcome and in particular – safe.

We can only help by voting for people wo do not spread these lies, playing on people’s fears in order to gain votes. We need politicians interested in more stringent gun laws and better attention to mental health care.

My last thought: Please let’s continue to help Ukraine. Those people will freeze, starve and die this winter without our help.

Joy Rowlinson

North Tonawanda

