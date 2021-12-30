Letter: Do not use federal funds on streetlight conversion

Being a citizen and resident of Niagara Falls, New York since 2010 I found myself somewhat perplexed upon hearing about and reviewing the American Rescue Plan funding document published by the city. In particular the allocation of $10.5 million for an LED Streetlight Conversion Project. While one can easily agree that upgrading to LED streetlights is a wise investment, one has to seriously question the use of American Rescue Plan funds for such a project.

The State of New York has had a guaranteed savings Energy Performance Contracting law in place for over 20 years. Many New York State governmental entities (including municipalities) have made use of this law to facilitate upgrading to LED street lighting. A municipal upgrade to LED lighting is relatively easily financed due to the fact that the savings gained from the upgrade over the course of 15 to 20 years can pay for the initial costs of the upgrade – the principle upon which the law is based.