Letter: Do not underrate experts who save us from disaster

In a recent My View column, Bob O’Connor opines that we should be skeptical of “experts.” To illustrate, he cites Y2K, the crisis that didn’t happen. He may want to rethink his example.

At the turn of the century, I was on an information technology team at a financial institution. As it was a large institution with home-grown code, some dating from the early days of IT, the risk for us and for the public was taken seriously. Small armies of us pored through millions of lines of code in search of two-digit year codes, which were buried within numerous complex systems. We designed and applied fixes, then tested and tested again to ensure we didn’t introduce other errors in the process.

We were not alone. All over the world, all kinds of industries and government agencies were doing the same thing. No expense was spared. We, the experts, brought our skills, knowledge and combined centuries of experience to the effort. Employers hired additional staff and paid large amounts of overtime. And yes, we made sure the public was aware of the problem and our efforts to avert disaster.