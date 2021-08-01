Letter: Do not turn Outer Harbor into some vast parking lot

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” Joni Mitchell’s 1970s hit is playing out with the approval of an 8,000 seat concert venue at the Outer Harbor by the Buffalo Common Council, acting upon the misguided proposal by the Erie County Harbor Development Corp.

This natural recreation area, ideal for its quietude, walkability, birdlife, and beautiful greenery demands a change in course. In a time of ever more dramatic evidence of climate change, cutting down trees, especially this fine stand of long-lived cottonwood trees, for an amphitheater and equivalent parking should be severely scrutinized and reversed. As we all know, trees take a lifetime to grow. Reducing them to stumps in a mere few hours takes their life-sustaining properties away in one fell swoop forever. Is this really what we want to do?