Letter: Do not try to control what other people read

This letter is to anyone who has ever thought that a book should be banned or removed from library and school shelves. I expect that there are precious few among readers of this newspaper, but here goes.
What do you have against books, any books? People read books for many reasons: for enjoyment; for knowledge, for relaxation; for comfort; and out of curiosity. Has reading a particular book ever made you do something bad or against your nature? And if you have ever read a book, – or read about a certain book, – that made you wonder why anyone else should want to read it (perhaps especially a young person), what special authority leads you to deny what others may want to read?
Does reading “Mein Kampf” automatically make someone a Nazi? Does “Lolita” make a person a pedophile? Has reading “Crime And Punishment” led someone to murder an old woman? My reading of “Atlas Shrugged” has not made me into a selfish person, “Rip Van Winkle” did not make me lazy, and “Alice In Wonderland” did not lead me into taking mind-altering drugs. I read them while still in school.
If you really want to ban a book, I’ve got a beauty for you. It has pervasive sex and violence, horrible scenes of brutal warfare, rape, and incest, pagan idol-worshipping and genocide. Yet this book can be found in virtually every library and school, as well as in most homes. And young people are actually encouraged to read it. Of course, I am referring to the Bible. It is actually the book I learned to read from. Its reading terrified me at times. However, I learned a lot from it.