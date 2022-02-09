Letter: Do not try to control what other people read

This letter is to anyone who has ever thought that a book should be banned or removed from library and school shelves. I expect that there are precious few among readers of this newspaper, but here goes.

What do you have against books, any books? People read books for many reasons: for enjoyment; for knowledge, for relaxation; for comfort; and out of curiosity. Has reading a particular book ever made you do something bad or against your nature? And if you have ever read a book, – or read about a certain book, – that made you wonder why anyone else should want to read it (perhaps especially a young person), what special authority leads you to deny what others may want to read?

Does reading “Mein Kampf” automatically make someone a Nazi? Does “Lolita” make a person a pedophile? Has reading “Crime And Punishment” led someone to murder an old woman? My reading of “Atlas Shrugged” has not made me into a selfish person, “Rip Van Winkle” did not make me lazy, and “Alice In Wonderland” did not lead me into taking mind-altering drugs. I read them while still in school.