Letter: Do not touch the Skyway; develop area’s other assets

The News floated an editorial titled “Skyway bingo.” The bingo reference eluded me, but I did see definite similarity to a popular game played by our politicians and government officials.

Here’s how it works. Publicity seekers create an atmosphere of dissatisfaction surrounding some existing condition, which soon captures media attention. Out of town experts are hired to offer grandiose solutions to problems we didn’t even know we had. The local media re-enters the scene, adds some spice, then serves it up to a starving public who are hungry for excitation. Elected officials and appointees posture for attention and seize the opportunity to convince the voter/taxpayer that they are an energetic bunch of achievers whose foresight is divinely inspired.

In the game of the moment which I call “Fantasy Skyway Scenarios,” play began with a government-sponsored Skyway redesign contest. A winner was selected and futuristic drawings were published. The News followed with mesmerizing editorials, cannily introducing romantic catch phrases as, “Sky Park” and “Cloud Walk” into their narratives. I see it as a fanciful game where crazy dreams offer a momentary escape from reality.