Letter: Do not tear down Skyway, especially without a plan
Letter: Do not tear down Skyway, especially without a plan

Demolishing the Skyway seems like a big mistake. I work downtown and drive Route 5. When the Skyway was closed for repairs a few years ago it caused major gridlock. Even on the weekends without much traffic it caused problems because most weekends there are charity runs or festivals that close off city streets.

Has there been improvements to the infrastructure, so people can access the 190 or downtown from Route 5? Was any investigation done to extend the Metro Rail to Hamburg with a park and ride to cut down on traffic?

One of the many lessons we have learned during this pandemic is that our elected officials are lacking in some skill sets for their jobs. They seem to put their arrogance over logical decision making. Please don’t make another major blunder by tearing down an integral highway without having valid new construction alternatives.

Julia Geerkin

Eden

