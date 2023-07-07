At the end of World War II, 78 years ago, a senior member of the Japanese military was asked, “Why did you not invade America’s west coast rather than Hawaii?” The response, “Americans owned too many guns.” Surely, a rather sobering observation, especially when considered in the light of President Biden’s repeatedly stated desire to remove lawfully owned weaponry from American citizens. The dissolution of our Second Amendment right is tantamount to signing away every other freedom that we currently enjoy. The collective genius of our Founding Fathers guaranteed Americans the right to “hold and bear arms.”

The key, elemental right, by the way, is contained in that brilliant document known as the Constitution of the United States. Personal gun ownership is the critical component and the singular safeguard guaranteeing our most basic of freedoms, i.e., life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. One cannot sensibly disconnect gun ownership from these freedoms. Gun violence is not a product of gun ownership; rather it is the result of failure … failure of a lax government unwilling to fully enforce the appropriate punishment for those who have a demonstrated disdain for our laws. Twenty million of our law-abiding, responsible countrymen legally own a weapon or weapons. So let me pose this question. Whom do you trust; our Founding Fathers or the person viscerally committed to depriving us of our constitutional right, “to hold and bear arms?”