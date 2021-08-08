Letter: Do not spend tax money on a new football stadium

We are expected to pay over $1.2 billion for a playground for a billionaire owner and millionaire players. How about using that money to improve education, repair our ageing roads and sewer systems? These projects would have lasting economic benefits while a new stadium only benefits the players and the owner. Let them pay for it.
I hope that every elected official realizes that most of us do not want our tax dollars to benefit a few very rich people. This is reverse socialism.
Barbara Libby
Tonawanda