Letter: Do not spend tax money on a new football stadium
Letter: Do not spend tax money on a new football stadium

We are expected to pay over $1.2 billion for a playground for a billionaire owner and millionaire players. How about using that money to improve education, repair our ageing roads and sewer systems? These projects would have lasting economic benefits while a new stadium only benefits the players and the owner. Let them pay for it.

I hope that every elected official realizes that most of us do not want our tax dollars to benefit a few very rich people. This is reverse socialism.

Barbara Libby

Tonawanda

