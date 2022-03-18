Letter: Do not sacrifice Fruit Belt for further development

I am responding to the March 4 News article regarding the consideration of adding another mega building off of the perimeter of the Fruit Belt community. I cannot begin to say how disappointed I am in the response or lack of response as to how this planned structure would further damage our existing infrastructure issues, continue to plague us with parking issues and continue to neglect to add investment to the neighborhood while profiting from where it’s being planned around. Investment that Fruit Belt residents have up to 2022 yet to see come to fruition.