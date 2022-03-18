Letter: Do not sacrifice Fruit Belt for further development

I am responding to the March 4 News article regarding the consideration of adding another mega building off of the perimeter of the Fruit Belt community. I cannot begin to say how disappointed I am in the response or lack of response as to how this planned structure would further damage our existing infrastructure issues, continue to plague us with parking issues and continue to neglect to add investment to the neighborhood while profiting from where it’s being planned around. Investment that Fruit Belt residents have up to 2022 yet to see come to fruition.
For the countless times that we have been denied a community center, been denied a job hub and definitely been denied financial compensation for being redlined and divided into two, in the first place, shines a spotlight on how brightly they only look to do further damage without ever giving my neighbors a second thought, regardless of us being not only one of Buffalo’s first neighborhoods but also being a historic neighborhood.
I am again making it plain that I will not be silent – we will not be silent – while this city attempts to create as much damage as possible in slow motion. In addition to all of this is how clearly misguided Rep. Brian Higgins and other out of touch local politicians are in what’s “good” for us. I am deeply offended – we are deeply offended – and I will neither be silent nor silenced.
Dennice Barr
Buffalo