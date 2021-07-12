 Skip to main content
Letter: Do not ruin waterfront with an amphitheater
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. (ECHDC) has advanced a spectacularly bad idea for “improving” Buffalo’s Outer Harbor: namely, to build an 8,000-seat amphitheater near the site of the old Terminal A building.

This project would forever alter the character of what’s quickly become the area’s go-to venue for folks seeking respite and recreation. To stroll (or ride, paddle, blade, board, etc.) along the Lake Erie shore is to know that simple is indeed better. Folks can exercise, fish, watch birds, paint, pursue photography – the list goes on.

Our Outer Harbor charges no admission or parking fees. It has evolved from a bleak, deserted area symbolic of the “rust belt” to a place one is proud to enjoy and share with others. And nature has taken notice, with bird and plant species returning and thriving in the acres of land and water. Long accustomed to short-sighted decisions by public officials regarding what works best for our area, we the people have been surprised and delighted by what’s been done at the waterfront.

Inserting a large performance venue there is an inappropriate use of public space, especially considering that just a few miles north, an area that can accommodate large events (such as concerts) is included in plans for Ralph Wilson Centennial Park. Also, as we’ve seen before, large volumes of traffic and people funneling into this space create significant traffic jams, loads of trash, and other undesirable impacts.

I strongly urge ECHDC to abandon this misguided proposal.

Peter Corrigan

Buffalo

