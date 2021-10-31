Letter: Do not repeat past mistakes when building new stadium

I remember as if it was yesterday, working for the Mayor’s Office for Seniors back in the early 1980s. Mayor Jimmy Griffin liked to duck out through the garage at City Hall. I ran into him there one day and commended what a difference it would have made economically if the football stadium and the new University of Buffalo campus had been put inside the Buffalo city area.

He shook his head and said, “Don’t say another word.” He knew what those two projects would have meant for the prosperity of Buffalo.

We exchanged glances about the unspoken reasons why. It’s time to correct that slight. It’s overdue that the powers that be put things right and build the new stadium where the Perry projects now illustrate the mistakes of the past.

Give Buffalo its due and while you are at it, put the University at Buffalo Law School in the Statler.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo