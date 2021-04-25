Letter: Do not remove the Skyway for lofty, unworkable ideas

The Skyway cannot be removed until a viable option is constructed and in place. Relying on a system of lift bridges is cavalier, especially when we see the chaos caused by the months long closure of the Michigan Avenue Lift Bridge.

When reconstructed two years ago, and only half open in one direction, the stresses placed on other streets was evident. If totally removed, that stress would be doubled. If there is a snow emergency, even worse.

To free up land by its removal is an altruistic mantra. However if it is simply to provide more trails and weeds – as what is in place now, we do not need more of that.

If freeing up land is a priority, free up to build spaces to provide commerce and private enterprise so when people are finished on the existing trails, they can get a drink or an ice cream.

The construction about to take place at the former LaSalle Park will give an abundance or natural areas on the waterfront, alleviating the need for more at the base of the Skyway.

As someone who uses the Skyway, sometimes four to six times per day, put the issue to a referendum. A referendum may have prevented University at Buffalo from being built in Amherst, so let the people have a voice in this vital matter.

Brian J. Higgins