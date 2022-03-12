 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do not relocate the VA to the Medical Campus
So, the VA wants to relocate to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. That, in my opinion, would be a big mistake. Instead, take the money and completely upgrade and renovate the existing facility. It’s a beautiful building with plenty of parking and is easy to get to even in the middle of winter. All the work could be done for a lot less than the $1 billion for a new site downtown. I’m a veteran as well as a volunteer at the VA and I would not want to drive to the proposed site every day.

Paul Neupert

Tonawanda

