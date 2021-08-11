Letter: Do not put taxpayers on the hook for stadium

There aren’t adequate adjectives to describe the proposed $1.4 billion Bills stadium that the taxpayers may have to pay for. Even if this figure isn’t completely accurate, it is still outrageously obscene. I know that the Bills provide enjoyment for many in our community, but what could $1.4 billion do for our community’s schools, parks, community centers etc. Not every taxpayer is a football fan.

The Bills’ owners and players are wealthy. Why should the stadium be the taxpayers’ responsibility? Are the owners of the Bills going to send all taxpayers dividend checks for their share of the profits at the end of the season? It truly sickens me to think that passing the cost onto the taxpayer is even a consideration. What are the values of the leaders of our community and the Bills franchise? The billionaire Pegulas should be ashamed of themselves. It’s pathetic.