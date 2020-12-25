 Skip to main content
Letter: Do not put restrictions on houses of worship
Letter: Do not put restrictions on houses of worship

A single visitor prays in church. (Harry Scull Jr./The Buffalo News)

Those who continue to support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s shutting of houses of worship (overruled by the Supreme Court) obviously haven’t been to church or synagogue during the pandemic. Well, thousands of us have.

Worshipers are scattered by a strict checkerboard of taped pews; they walk six feet apart; they are masked and don’t speak or even sing; they bring their own missals and song books; and they disinfect their hands in and out of the building.

As the Supreme Court noted: “It is hard to believe that admitting more than 10 people to a 1,000-seat church or 400-seat synagogue would create a more serious health risk than the many other activities that the state allows.”

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo

