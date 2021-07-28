Letter: Do not put a timeframe on stopping the violence

In her July 17 letter, former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant, admittedly moved by Facebook photos of slain 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker, asks shooters and killers to stop firing indiscriminately into family gatherings and such. Grant also asks for a 30-day moratorium on all shootings “for the rest of July and through the middle of August.” Apparently, she thinks the individuals doing these things are avid readers of The Buffalo News and will go on vacation.

Such equivocation begs the question: How can any murder on any day somehow be countenanced by what Grant terms “beefs” – or let’s call it what it is – revenge killings and narcissistic and self-righteous retaliation for some perceived slight, disrespect or loss-of-face on the street or social media?

We should all mourn and grieve the tragic loss of such a young and cherished life. But asking for a one-month break in shootings and collateral killings, while tolerating (outside of that period) “only” targeted murders, manslaughters and assaults with deadly weapons show how far this community has fallen. Erie’s notorious standing as the number-one county in the state for violent assaults with weapons, should be instructive to someone like Grant, who ostensibly once used her common sense to help lead the city and county.