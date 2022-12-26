 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do not purchase kids phones they do not need

Once again, on the TV news, there was a story about when kids should get their first phone. My answer is: How about when they can afford one? “But what about emergencies?” Before cellphones was there ever an emergency where the parents couldn’t be notified? But regardless. Or, “I like my kids to call me when they get home from school.” Understandable. Then get them a flip phone, or something similar that is cheap and doesn’t necessarily connect to the internet. Sounds easy and cut and dried.

Jeff Miller

Kennedy

