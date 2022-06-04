Letter: Do not prevent Hochul from taking Communion

After our horrendous mass shootings the federal politicians simply offer prayers when they could do something about stopping this insanity. How many innocent people need to die before they pass legislation to prevent disturbed people from purchasing assault weapons? Prayer can be a private moment it does not have to be a photo-op. Standing in front of a church holding a Bible does not stop injustice.

A recent contributor to this column suggested that our governor should be denied communion because of her stand on abortion. I am a Republican and a sinner. I always believed the sacrament of communion should be available to all sinners. A matter between them and their God. The governor has to represent all people including those who don’t agree with her. In an ideal world there would be no need for abortion because there would be no rape or incest. Every child would be wanted, loved and taken care of. Everyone could attend their house of worship, shop for groceries and send their children to school without fear. Until that utopia happens keep praying but also take action. Write to your congressmen, protest peacefully and vote.