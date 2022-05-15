 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do not miss the absurdity of some abortion laws

How ironic is it that most of the states that are so gung-ho about restricting abortion rights because they are so “pro-life” are the very same states that zealously seek to terminate the lives of prisoners on death row?

Michael Scully

Williamsville

