Letter: Do not listen to the NFL, which has not put in money

If you had a house that was 30 to 50 years old that you lived in 99% of the time, would you tear it down and build a new house or would you simply do some updating?

In Minnesota they built a new stadium and tore down one that was approximately 30 years old.

The NFL tells owners and cities that you need a new and better stadium with all the bells and whistles.

If a new stadium was built in Buffalo, between Bills games, concerts and high school games you might use the stadium 20 to 25 times a year at most.

If the NFL wants teams to have new stadiums, the NFL should step up and pay for them. Fat chance of that ever happening.

Bob Ciepiela

West Seneca