Letter: Do not let politics divide us any further

The world is constantly changing whether we want it to or not. Yet the question that continues to divide people so much these days is to change or not to change. Conservatives want to keep things as they are, why change when things are going well? Liberals want to change things for the better.

Whether our current system is a good system or not, seems to be what’s moot these days. When an angry mob stirred on by our past president storms the Capitol Building causing the deaths of precious lives, threatening leaders of both major political parties and destroying the hallowed ground of our democracy there’s a distinct problem with how our system is functioning.

This is not the time for gridlock, not the time for partisan politics. It’s a time to open our minds and work together. Change can be good, but lest we forget that it can exasperate what works well too. If something’s not working, then we need to mindfully change it so that it works better.

There is a problem, with not having enough vaccine to fight this virus that continues to kill our fellow Americans (it kills Republicans and Democrats alike!). We can do something about that, stop penny pinching and let’s put an end to this scourge to our fellow citizens and by the way our economy (it’s not all about how well the stock market is doing.)