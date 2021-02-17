Letter: Do not let politics divide us any further

The world is constantly changing whether we want it to or not. Yet the question that continues to divide people so much these days is to change or not to change. Conservatives want to keep things as they are, why change when things are going well? Liberals want to change things for the better.
Whether our current system is a good system or not, seems to be what’s moot these days. When an angry mob stirred on by our past president storms the Capitol Building causing the deaths of precious lives, threatening leaders of both major political parties and destroying the hallowed ground of our democracy there’s a distinct problem with how our system is functioning.
This is not the time for gridlock, not the time for partisan politics. It’s a time to open our minds and work together. Change can be good, but lest we forget that it can exasperate what works well too. If something’s not working, then we need to mindfully change it so that it works better.
There is a problem, with not having enough vaccine to fight this virus that continues to kill our fellow Americans (it kills Republicans and Democrats alike!). We can do something about that, stop penny pinching and let’s put an end to this scourge to our fellow citizens and by the way our economy (it’s not all about how well the stock market is doing.)
Too many friends and loved ones have died because we have failed to take decisive action to end this problem! Many small businesses have been shut down forever. Past leadership told us it will just go away, it hasn’t. We have science to guide us; it’s not perfect, it can be wrong, but science is based on facts not what someone wants to believe, but can’t be supported by facts. (“To change or not to change?”) That question needs to be made with an open mind.