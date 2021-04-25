Letter: Do not let passengers fly until fully vaccinated

In support of an April 10 letter, I strongly agree with the suggestion to not allow flying until fully vaccinated. I flew on Southwest Airlines to and from Tampa recently. I was not comfortable with the thought of flying, but after two postponements, I decided to take the chance since I am fully vaccinated.

On the trip, there were countless people with no masks sitting in the waiting area, even though there were constant announcements over the loudspeakers saying that it was a “rule” to wear a mask.

On the plane, I sat in the front row next to one person with one vaccination and one who had none. Behind me, a man who wore his tiny mask down on his chin coughed constantly throughout the trip. His daughter complained several times to the flight attendant that she felt ill. Nothing was done to move me, curb this, isolate these people, except to give her a glass of water. I assumed he was too young to be vaccinated yet, and I’m relatively sure his teenage daughter was not. I did not want to turn around and ask him directly and risk more exposure.