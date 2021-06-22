 Skip to main content
Letter: Do not let children hunt with firepower
Letter: Do not let children hunt with firepower

I would like to add to the June 13 letter concerning the proposed law for Erie County to allow 12- and 13-year-old kids to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows. These children are at impressionable ages. When children are introduced to killing animals as a sport, some become desensitized to killing. How do you think some violence against others originated? What happens to the animal that is improperly struck by a bullet or crossbow because the child is not mature enough to handle these weapons properly or doesn’t have the necessary strength a firearm and crossbow needs?

The animal doesn’t die instantly. The animal is scared and suffers. Even adults don’t always get a clean shot. Be responsible and think hard before passing such a law. When people have the responsibility to shape laws, they need to think to the future. What could be the consequences of passing a law as this? There is violence already in this world, let’s not add to it.

Christina Scalise

Amherst

