Letter: Do not let children hunt with firepower

I would like to add to the June 13 letter concerning the proposed law for Erie County to allow 12- and 13-year-old kids to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows. These children are at impressionable ages. When children are introduced to killing animals as a sport, some become desensitized to killing. How do you think some violence against others originated? What happens to the animal that is improperly struck by a bullet or crossbow because the child is not mature enough to handle these weapons properly or doesn’t have the necessary strength a firearm and crossbow needs?