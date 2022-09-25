Letter: Do not just send migrants to poor Martha’s Vineyard

One can certainly object to the manner in which 50 migrants were sent to Martha’s Vineyard. But there is a broader issue that needs discussion. Of the 2 million migrants a year currently being admitted to the United States, how do we decide where to send them? As of now, a greatly disproportionate number are being settled in poor communities along the southern border. There would be less political controversy if people perceived the burden was being shared equally. I suggest distribution proportionate to population. Using the latest census figures, the U.S. has 332,403,650 people. New York City has nearly 19 million, Buffalo has 278,349, Clarence has approximately 33,000, and Martha’s Vineyard has a year-round population of 20,000. If you use a calculator you can determine that of the 2 million, New York City should receive 114,000, Buffalo 1,670, Clarence 198, and Martha’s Vineyard 120 (50 plus 70 more). Therefore, Martha’s Vineyard should recall the 50 migrants sent to Cape Cod and agree to take an additional 50. If the residents of Martha’s Vineyard refuse the name should be changed to NIMBY Island. By the way, Martha’s Vineyard is at least 80% white and could use more diversity.