Letter: Do not judge unvaccinated, nor those seeking Eucharist

There were two articles in Everyone’s Column, on July 7 that really horrified me.

First: “Unvaccinated must recognize certain social responsibility.” I am vaccinated and think everyone should. But it is not our decision. It is so new I can understand people’s reluctance. This person stated he is not upset about the unvaccinated dying that it’s “their own destructive behavior,” like a dodo bird. And part of our population should just die off. Really. How horrid a comparison. Oh, and “don’t worry, we will take care of your orphaned children.” Disgusting.

Second: Communion being denied to supporters of choice. I am not Catholic or pro or con. I believe it depends on the circumstance. To bring a child into this world who is unwanted and unloved is what is wrong with so many of our children. Is Communion denied to people using birth control or on death row for more horrible crimes? Doesn’t seem so.

Please think hard before you judge when you know nothing about the circumstances. That is what causes so much pain in our world.

Tammy Ebert

Chaffee