There is only so far you can go with the idea that you might possibly have to buy an electric stove in 15 years, or the notion that if you move into a new house in 2025 it will be safely and cheaply electric, is radical (Another Voice: "New York’s climate goals are arbitrary and extreme,” Feb. 28). As you say, “It is impossible to know how many lives may have been saved over the years by natural gas fireplaces in local homes.” But it is possible to show that gas kills, and directly, not just through climate disasters triggered by burning methane.

According to the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, there were 2,700 U.S. gas leak incidents from 2010 to 2022 serious enough that gas companies were required to report them. They included 362 explosions, 700 people injured and more than 140 killed. An astounding 119 of the incidents occurred in New York, second only to California’s 160. The American Chemical Society found that about 630,000 natural gas leaks occur every year just in local distribution systems – your home, your neighborhood. Gas explosions are a top cause of serious workplace injuries.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is upholding the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, an established, life-saving law. The Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan has been passed, unanimously but for the three representatives of the gas industry. The gas industry is still trying to shape public policy and maintain profitability. Their interests are not ours.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst