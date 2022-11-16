Letter: Do not ignore accountability in Kia motor vehicle theft

I’m always so sorry to see a young life lost before it’s time. I wouldn’t wish that on any family.

However after reading the article on Nov. 9, “Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker,” I must rebut.

In response to the article, when did we start siding with individuals that steal? If they didn’t try to take other people’s possessions, we wouldn’t be talking about this.

I’m 65 and from an early age was taught if you did something outside the law, that you had to be accountable. OK, the manufacturer should rectify the problem, but if I’m understanding the article correctly, a juvenile took someone’s car on a joy ride, killed his (four) acquaintances and one of the families wants to blame someone else for these actions.

Isn’t stealing wrong or is there a justification for everything someone does wrong these days.

James Ickowski

Elma