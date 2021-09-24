Letter: Do not hinder women’s rights when it comes to pregnancy

It is understandable that one’s personal or religious beliefs may oppose interfering with the potential for human life in the form of an embryo and sperm. What is confounding is when those beliefs interfere with any woman’s right to control her life and body and the responsibility for a pregnancy she neither wants nor is able to welcome into her life … for whatever her reasons.

Those who would force her to accept that outcome in no circumstance should have any right to interfere with her decision. And yet we hear rhetoric from those who pronounce their love for “the unborn,” ignoring the fate of forced unwanted throwaway children. Many of these children who by the way grow into adult people, have difficult lives. The same people who disdain a woman’s right to choose are often the same people who are unwilling and judgmental when they are called upon to aid, usually financially, the product of unwanted pregnancy, including those born of rape or incest.

If those who oppose women’s right to choose care so much for children, their energies might be better directed to agencies who place foster children and children for adoption. Take an actual troubled child into your home and assume the grave responsibility of raising that child. I don’t see that happening much.