Kudos to Gov. Kathy Hochul for the spending plan she developed. It shows she listens and hears us. One thing I would add is the retention bonuses for health care workers. How about those who have been here over 10 years, 20 years? I’m over 30 and we should also be compensated for retention. After all, we are teaching the new nurses joining us. We have been here for round four of Covid-19. We have worked short and in the trenches. We also deserve a retention bonus.