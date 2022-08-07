Letter: Do not forget to vote in both GOP elections

To all voters: On the upcoming Aug. 23, Election Day, there will be both a special election for all voters and a Republican primary for Republican voters. Please note that there are two separate ballots. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Every registered voter, regardless of political party, can obtain a ballot and vote in the special election for our congressman. This is to fill in the vacant Tom Reed congressional seat from Aug. 24 until Dec. 31. Please take the time to vote for Joe Sempolinski. We need this congressional seat filled so we will have strong representation in Congress. Sempolinski knows our district and will work hard for us.

Also, I urge the Republicans to take the time to vote for Nick Langworthy on Tuesday, Aug. 23. This congressional seat term of office will start Jan. 1, 2023. You will find that Langworthy will work hard to represent us and our values in Washington as our congressman. Note that all Republicans need to vote twice on two different ballots – "Special Election” and “Republican Primary.”

Save the date: Tuesday, Aug. 23.

William G. Dibble

Little Genesee