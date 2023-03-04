Legalization of cannabis has opened up opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter the market and make profits. However, small businesses face several challenges, including regulatory hurdles, intense competition, and high entry costs. The increasing supply of legal cannabis in states where it is legalized has led to a decrease in the price per pound, making it difficult for small businesses to compete with larger companies. Obtaining a license to sell cannabis is also time-consuming and expensive, with extensive background checks, security measures, and compliance with various regulations, putting small businesses at a disadvantage. Equity programs have been designed to provide assistance to small businesses and communities that were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, but many small businesses struggle to turn a profit even after receiving aid. The loans provided to small businesses become a burden due to intense competition and regulatory burden. It is essential to find ways to support small businesses and ensure they are not left behind in this rapidly growing industry.