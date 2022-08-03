 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do not forget nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels

It is unfortunate the name of the author isn’t printed in the July 17 editorial as the piece neglected to mention the very best possible alternative to fossil fuels – nuclear energy. Joe Biden’s horrible Build Back Better $1.75 trillion social policy and climate package also fails to mention nuclear. Biden’s $1.75 trillion plan could probably well finance developing small modular-nuclear energy that would produce power 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year and not contaminate the world’s largest supply of drinking water – the Great Lakes. Why is this so hard to understand or consider?

Al Isselhard

Great Lakes Wind Truth

Wolcott

