Letter: Do not forget history of Ukraine and Holocaust

Would the election of a Jewish president eradicate anti-Semitism from Ukraine as Ukraine played a major in the Holocaust? Ironically, a 10-minute drive from Kyiv is the site of one of the most horrific crimes of World War II: Babyn Yar and on the outskirts of Mariupol, the very first massacre of thousands of Jews took place. I know that all the local killers are now dead and their children are decent human beings, but history is what it is and people should not forget about it.