Letter: Do not forget history of Ukraine and Holocaust

Three related historical episodes. Vladimir Putin and many of the Russian soldiers are war criminals.
Electing an African-American like former President Barack Obama did not eradicate racism from this country.
Would the election of a Jewish president eradicate anti-Semitism from Ukraine as Ukraine played a major in the Holocaust? Ironically, a 10-minute drive from Kyiv is the site of one of the most horrific crimes of World War II: Babyn Yar and on the outskirts of Mariupol, the very first massacre of thousands of Jews took place. I know that all the local killers are now dead and their children are decent human beings, but history is what it is and people should not forget about it.
Andre Toth
Williamsville