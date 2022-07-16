Letter: Do not force women to carry pregnancies

It is typical of the anti-abortion crowd to twist the idea of denying women autonomy over their own bodies into a “conversation on democracy” as just such an individual did in this column on July 10 (“Dobbs decision gives democracy a chance”). What these folks refuse to comprehend is that there can be no “conversation” about equal rights for women. Either women are fully and legally able to make their own medical decisions, or they are relegated to a kind of sub-citizenship during their child-bearing years and the state will direct how their corporeal selves can be used.