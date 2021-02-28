Letter: Do not ‘fix’ the Skyway when it is perfectly fine

Keep our Skyway! We just spent a ton of money fixing up the Skyway and now almost two years later there’s a push to demolish it. Does anyone recall the traffic mess caused by just repairing and fixing the Skyway? Checking when it was open and which way it was open and driving through back streets with confusing signage to both go to Buffalo or to return to the Southtowns during especially difficult rush hours. That repair which lasted a couple years cost $29 million. Now the Skyway is a dream to drive on.

It provides a speedy easy direct access to the City of Buffalo for people traveling from south of Buffalo. I was so happy when the repair work was completed and that it was so successful. Do we have the estimated $1.2 to $1.4 billion, that’s billion to spare to demolish and remove the Skyway? What routes will we use when it is gone? Do we have a plan that will provide us commuters, city enthusiasts and those going to the medical campus with the same direct easy speedy access? How much would this billion-dollar removal expenditure help us economically, socially, culturally? As Assemblyman Patrick Burke has suggested, we need transportation plans that better connect people such as light rail and street cars. Our community has many needs, now with Covid-19, more needs than ever and we have the Skyway that works really well. There’s a saying, “If it works don’t fix it.”