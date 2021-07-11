Letter: Do not fall for Brown’s ‘radical’ socialist charge

One of us grew up in Poland during the Soviet era and would never wish to see such a system, defined at that time as socialism, introduced in the United States. This is not the socialism India Walton is espousing. Democratic socialism, as in a number of contemporary European countries, means free education, free universal health care and rent determined by one’s income; that is, basic human needs are taken care of. These programs are paid for by taxes which are high for the very wealthy, who do not object, believing in the public good. At the same time, in Scandinavia, for example, there are still private schools, colleges, doctors, clinics and housing for those who prefer and/or can afford them. The same is true in countries such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands that, although currently not all governed by Socialists, have nevertheless preserved the social programs established by them.