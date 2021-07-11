Letter: Do not fall for Brown’s ‘radical’ socialist charge

Byron Brown has recently demonized India Walton, defining her as a “radical” socialist, while she calls herself a democratic socialist.
The word “radical” is meant to raise a red flag in Buffalo voters. We often identify socialism with communism and thus fear both, since communism is a system we reject for good reasons.
One of us grew up in Poland during the Soviet era and would never wish to see such a system, defined at that time as socialism, introduced in the United States. This is not the socialism India Walton is espousing. Democratic socialism, as in a number of contemporary European countries, means free education, free universal health care and rent determined by one’s income; that is, basic human needs are taken care of. These programs are paid for by taxes which are high for the very wealthy, who do not object, believing in the public good. At the same time, in Scandinavia, for example, there are still private schools, colleges, doctors, clinics and housing for those who prefer and/or can afford them. The same is true in countries such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands that, although currently not all governed by Socialists, have nevertheless preserved the social programs established by them.
Walton’s proposals are much more modest. For example, why can’t there be, in Buffalo, affordable housing as well as the many beautiful new apartments? This is what Walton advocates. She does not suggest any radical changes and wishes to work with our business leaders. What she proposes are reasonable and moderate programs for a better Buffalo for all.