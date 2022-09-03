Letter: Do not entrust Trump with top-secret documents

I write this on Thursday, before President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation. As a former U.S. ambassador, I had a top-secret security clearance from August 2001 through December 2004, my term as U.S. ambassador to Malta. I therefore have intimate knowledge of the vetting process one goes through to be given a top-secret clearance and more importantly the responsibilities of a person who receives such a clearance.

As an ambassador, I, along with all other U.S. ambassadors, would receive the CIA-generated Presidential Daily Brief, i.e., the PDB that was also given daily to the president by the director of the CIA, and the CIA Presidential Briefer covering all the critical top-secret issues our country faced at that time.

Much of this information was provided by top secret CIA sources who could be putting their life on the line to help protect America and our allies.

The importance that this information and the sources be kept secret should therefore be obvious. This information is only available to those who have a top security clearance and can only be viewed in designated rooms that are secure from any possible penetration. At the end of every day, I was at my office as ambassador to Malta and, as was the case with all other U.S. ambassadors, a Marine security guard would inspect my office to ensure that no classified material was left in my office and that my classified email server’s hard drive was securely locked in my office safe.

We were never allowed to take any classified material out of the secure area of the embassy and obviously never allowed to take any classified material to our residence or any other location.

Also, when I resigned my post on December of 2004, the embassy security people made sure that I didn’t take any classified material with me.

It is therefore inconceivable that President Trump took top secret classified information with him from the White House and kept it in his Mar-a-Lago home with no security protection and probably available to many on his household staff.

The risk to our nation and allies that this reckless and probably unprecedented behavior caused should therefore be obvious. In my opinion, he should therefore never again have access to this kind of information for the security of our country and allies. This is not a partisan view – I am a Republican – but a view of what is vital for our country and the free world.

Anthony H. Gioia

Buffalo