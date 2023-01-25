Letter: Do not discount prayers for Hamlin, medical team

I was saddened when I read the letter written for Everybody’s Column on Jan. 15 stating that while prayer is nice, and it makes everyone feel good, it was not the prayers that saved Hamlin’s life. I concur that it was the quick and skilled action of the medical people and trainers but also prayers that saved and healed Damar Hamlin; prayers said that evening and, in the days, ahead.

It was prayers said years ago for those skilled Buffalo Bills trainers and doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before they even knew that one day, they would be used to save Hamlin and others. Those heroes stood on the shoulders of giants, other medical professionals before them that no doubt prayed that their training and advice would one day save others.

To say that prayer had nothing to do with it is unacceptable. We can never discount the prayers of the faithful.

Judy Downhower

Alden