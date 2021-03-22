Letter: Do not count Covid-19 cases in deciding to reopen schools

A front-page article appeared in the March 7 Buffalo News titled “Fully reopen schools? Here’s what the Covid-19 numbers say…

Data support both sides in debate on class day….”

The article included quotes from local officials including those as follows:

“We’re still in a high transmission risk zone so we have to continue to be as aggressive as possible with our mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County’s health commissioner. And “It’s not time to take our foot off the gas,” Burstein said.

“They have some cases, don’t get me wrong, but schools have been seen as very low risk,” said Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County’s health director.

So here we have local officials who seem to disagree on what the Covid-19 numbers tell us. The truth is that their disagreement is focused away from the true issue – the benefit of schools. Burstein makes the car analogy of our foot being on the gas. The more apt analogy would be of our foot being on the brake. We have decided to stop educating our children.